A medical student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Olusoji Thompson Olumekun has been arrested by the Police for allegedly hacking his father, Clifford Olumekun to death with an axe.

The 26-year old medical student killed his father at their private residence in Idepe Community in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State on Monday evening, January 2.

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said that the matter was reported to the police by residents of the community and that the younger Olumekun is currently in custody.

“We have started an investigation into the matter, but it has been established that the old man was axed to death right inside his house,” said Joseph.

He added that the police are still trying to work out what the medical student’s motives were.

Sources in the community disclosed that the corpse of Mr. Olumekun, said to be in his eighties, was found wrapped in brown cloth in his room.

“The police came in here and took photographs of the old man while his remains have been deposited at the morgue” the source said.

There are suspicions in the community that the son was not acting alone. Sources disclosed that other members of the family suspected of involvement in the plot have fled the community and have been declared wanted by the police.