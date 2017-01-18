A 400 level of the University of Lagos has brought to the attention of the public of the Landlord of an external hostel inhabited by fellow students trying to bury some charm materials in their hostel.

Read the story sent in to LIB by a student who witnessed the incident below;

“I am a 400level engineering student of university of Lagos. I stay off campus in a hostel called Medas. The landlord has been irresponsible since we paid, he failed to provide basic amenities like water, electricity, even the cleaners and security people resigned cause he failed to pay their salaries, only for him to come on 14th of January 2017 to threaten us that if we don’t leave his hostel within the next three days he’ll beat us up.

One of the students in the hostel saw a guy that came with the landlord earlier trying to bury some charm materials, we apprehended him, please help us broadcast these message for all to see.”