Over 4,000 students of the University of Osun (UNIOSUN) alleged to have used by their school fees to invest in popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) have been threatened with expulsion.

The threat was issued in a statement by the acting registrar, Gafar Shitu who disclosed that the affected students are owing fees amounting to over N2bn.

According to the statement, “Over 4000 students of Osun State University may lose their studentship for failing to pay their school fees before the expiration of February 28, 2017, deadline set by the university management.

“No fewer than 400 parents/guardians of the defaulting students have called the University help lines to report that they had long given money to their children/wards.

“The university Senate at its meeting of January 26, 2017, after observing that a large number of students had refused to turn up in spite of ceaseless appeals, decided that the students’ portal be reopened longer into the 12th week of resumption against the four weeks stipulated in the University regulations.

“The decision of the University Senate, which was adequately communicated to all the students on February 2, 2017, was to afford more students the opportunity to pay their fees with effect from 17th to 24th February 2017, a date which was later extended until February 28, 2017.

“On 16 February 2017, some students embarked on a protest against the enforcement of extant rules and regulations regarding fee payment and registration.

“Investigations show that over 90 percent of the protesters had not registered for between two and 11 semesters, and were thus using the stipulated late registration penalty of N10, 000 as a smokescreen for their years of defaulting in fee payment and registration.”