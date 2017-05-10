The recent directive by the Federal Government that specialised institutions like the Universities of Agriculture to discontinue courses outside their core mandate has divided two ministers and a member of the House of Representatives.

The disagreement on Tuesday, May 9 occurred at the inauguration of the new reconstituted governing councils of the 23 federal universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said the decision as approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would be implemented forthwith.

The universities are the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; University of Agriculture, Makurdi and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Imo State.

“I expected the minister of agric to be here ?to let him know that this is the last time governing councils of federal universities of agriculture would be inaugurated under the ministry of education, because we have agreed at the Federal Executive Council that specialised universities should be moved to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture,” Adamu said.

However, in his reaction to the development, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Education, Aminu Suleiman Faggea said the decision was taken without due consultation with stakeholders.

But Youths and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, who was also at the event, supported the issue.

“What business does a University of Agriculture have in producing lawyers and accountants? If we are not careful, they would start producing imams and pastors,” he stated.