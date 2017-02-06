Unknown gunmen reportedly killed Pastor Etim, General Overseer of Jesus Covenant Bible Ministries located at Nwayi-Imo bustop in Nnewi, Anambra State.

His lifeless body was discovered inside a gutter around 5am on Friday, Feb. 3.

He was reportedly killed in front of his church, hours after a vigil service and his body was discovered by his first son.

The deceased believed to be in his forties and from Akwa Ibom State, was stripped to his underwear with hands and feet tied behind his back. An item which looks like a nylon was also used to tie his mouth.

It is suspected he must have been killed somewhere before he was dumped inside the gutter.

Officers from Central Police Station(CPS) Nnewi led by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Mr Ikechukwu Egbochukwu(SP) dispersed the mammoth crowd that gathered at the scene before taking the body to an unknown hospital to be deposited in mortuary.

