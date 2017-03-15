In her words;

“We were worshiping together at a church in 2003.We parted ways in 2004 and we would later meet in 2009.I didn’t see him in that boyfriend/girlfriend way but we were friends,normal friends.” she said.

“He would always tell me that I look like a woman who can make a good mom for his kids.Then one thing led to another and in 2010 he proposed.I was overwhelmed,by the love and what people would say.You see he is short and disabled. I wasn’t sure about whether to say yes or no so I asked him for more time. I prayed to God and I became sure it was him.

Many people talked so ill of us.Some said I accepted him because I was desperate.

“It is all water under a bridge. We had a colorful wedding in 2011.I am so happy with my “short, dark and handsome. We are trying for kids but no pressure at all. I am actually happy. Very happy”.