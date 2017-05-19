It has been gathered that at least three people were killed in the three-storey building under construction that collapsed yesterday, May 18.

The three-storey building at 6, Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasa area of Lagos, caved in at around 2p.m., trapping several workers, officials said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that nineteen people – all of them injured – were rescued from the structure.

“Three persons were recovered dead and were taken to Lagos Mainland Mortuary Yaba,” the general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu.

He said the injured were taken to Isolo General Hospital.

On Thursday, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said rescue efforts were still ongoing by 7:45p.m.

Also, LASEMA some survivors were treated by the agency’s medical team and Lagos State Ambulance Service.