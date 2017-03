Uriel has been evicted from the ongoing big Brother Naija reality show being shot in South Africa while Kemen who hails from Akwa Ibom as earlier reported was disqualified.

His disqualification may not be unconnected with a video of an inappropriate conduct with Tboss in bed while she was sleeping.

Housemates except Bisola, Bally and Thin Tall Tony were up for eviction this Sunday, March 5 but the drama queen, Uriel was the one that got the boot.