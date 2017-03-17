US Police have arrested a 22-year-old US-based Nigerian, Kawan Okoye Gaidowsky, for exposing himself to no fewer than three women while masturbating in a public place.

According to the Redding Police Department, Gaidowsky carried out the act in a parking lot at 55 Lake Boulevard in Redding, California.

The police said Gaidowsky admitted he was driving a gray, 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he “pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his penis and began to masturbate on Wednesday around 8:42am.”

The woman he was referring to, Ashlee Libolt, reported the car’s description and license plate to police.

Following Libolt complaint, officers checked the car’s records and found it was registered to Gaidowsky.

Upon his arrest and interrogation, the Redding Police Department said the Nigerian also admitted to exposing himself to two other female victims.

Sergeant Les James disclosed that the 22-year-old first exposed himself last month and the other was not reported.

The officer noted that the US-based Nigerian was arrested for indecent exposure and booked at the Shasta County Jail in California.