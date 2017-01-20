A woman who died in a tragic car crash few hours before her trip to the United States has been identified as Mrs. Helen Akhimien and she was said to be heavily pregnant.

Akhimien, an American returnee was crushed to death by a truck along Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, a few hours to her flight schedule to the United States.

The driver of the Toyota Camry with number plate KUJ 412 AA Abuja, which conveyed the woman, also sustained serious injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Akhimien was to leave for the United States, where her children were schooling, later on Thursday, January 19 while the accident happened around 2am.

It was learnt that her driver was speeding and did not notice the oncoming truck on time. He reportedly lost control of the car and rammed into the truck loaded with granite. The car was severely crushed, leading to the woman’s death on the spot.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the operatives of the Surulere Police Station were said to have responded to distress calls.

An emergency official, who participated in the operation, said information gathered at the scene revealed that the accident was caused by the recklessness of the injured driver.

“It was an head-on collision, which resulted from excess speeding on the part of the Toyota Camry driver. We have yet to ascertain where they were heading before the accident occurred. But a sympathiser, who claimed to know her relatives, said she was to travel to the US that day to see her children in school.

“Through the eyewitness, we were able to get her name. We believe the family of the deceased will show up soon. She should be in her late 30s,” the official said.

An eyewitness, Kolapo Salaudeen, said he became more devastated when he discovered that the woman was pregnant.

Salaudeen, a commercial driver, said, “I didn’t go home yesterday (Wednesday) because I closed late. I was woken up inside the bus I slept by the impact of the crash. On getting there, the car had been damaged beyond repair.

“It was when emergency officials removed her body from the wreckage that I noticed she was pregnant.”

The LASEMA General Manager, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, however, lamented attack on one of the officials of the agency by irate youths at the scene of the incident in Surulere, adding that the government would no longer condone attacks on its officials.

He said, “The immediate cause of the accident was attributed to reckless driving and speeding by the Camry car driver, who did not notice the moving truck driving inward Stadium Bus Stop. He lost control and crashed into the truck.”