Senator Buruji Kashamu who is facing drug charges related to hit TV show, ‘Orange is the New Black’ has had a ruling upheld against him by a United States’ appeal court.

With the ruling, a report by the Washington Post said, the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, could be extradited to face trial in the US court.

Chicago prosecutors accused the senator of heading a heroin trafficking ring in the 1990s.

Kashamu had in April 2015 asked a district court to put a hold on his “abduction abroad by US authorities.”

But in its ruling on Monday, the US court of appeals dismissed the complaint and upheld the ruling of the lower court.

The court said the attempt by US agents to arrest Kashamu in coordination with Nigerian authorities could not be termed “an attempted abduction”.

Many of those indicted in the case had pleaded guilty but Kashamu had maintained that his dead brother was responsible for the crimes he was being accused of.

He insisted the 1998 indictment by a grand jury in Chicago for conspiracy to import and distribute heroin in the US was a case of mistaken identity, adding that the prosecutors really wanted a dead brother, who closely resembled him.