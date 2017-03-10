The United States Embassy in Abuja has on Wednesday, March 8 revealed the possible reason for the deportation of a Nigerian believed to be a victim of the ongoing immigration overhaul by the Donald Trump administration.

Trump recently intensified a crackdown on immigrants from specific countries across the world, majority of them Muslim-majority countries.

But despite the U.S. State Department’s position that the new rules will not affect Nigeria, there have been reported cases of deportation involving Nigerians in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, a Nigerian man who was turned back at the entry point in Los Angeles, California, in February, called the attention of newsmen to his situation.

Femi Olaniyi said he was deported after being detained for several days, despite having a visa valid for two years.

“I travelled to the United States of America on 21 of February 2017, with two years’ valid multiple visa.

“When I got to the point of entry of Los Angeles, the immigration officer directed me to one BPD, he interrogated me and I answered him politely.

“When he has nothing to hold me, he said I should come for biometric whether I have any criminal offence.

“I told him that I’m not a criminal that he should go ahead. Later, he brought some documents that I should sign, I told him that I will need to read before I sign.

“He quickly withdrew the document and put me in a cold cell. From there he held me for four days. Collected all my phones so that I will not get access to my family and later revoked and return me back to Nigeria.

“Honestly, this is unfair, Nigeria needs to do something,” Mr. Olaniyi said.

Mr. Olaniyi told newsmen he had travelled to different countries across the world in the past, but the botched journey was his first to the United States.

The U.S. Embassy did not deny Mr. Olaniyi’s allegations, but maintained there are no restrictions on Nigerians with valid documents.

“There is no restriction on Nigerians travelling to the United States,” Embassy spokesman, Russell Brooks, told newsmen by email on Wednesday afternoon. “Nigerians with valid visas are welcome to travel to the United States.”

Mr. Russell blamed Mr. Olaniyi’s incident on a long-standing immigration policy that a visa does not guarantee entry into the United States, a practice he said remained popular amongst different countries across the world.

“However, many people are unaware of the fact that a visa does not automatically guarantee you entry into the United States,” Mr. Brooks said. “As is the case in most countries, all travellers are still subject to an interview by an immigration official at the point of entry.”

The official said U.S.-bound travellers must convince immigration officials that they had reasons to enter the country, adding that such officers should be given maximum cooperation.

“At U.S. airports, the immigration inspector representing the Department of Homeland Security is the official who actually authorises entry.

“The inspector must be convinced that the purpose of the travel is legitimate and he or she will have access to information concerning prior travel.

“We certainly encourage all travellers to be clear, consistent, and cooperative during such an interview.”

Mr. Olaniyi’s ordeal came amidst growing concerns about deliberate denial of Nigerians an entry into the United States.