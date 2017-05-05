The US House of Representatives on Thursday, May 4 narrowly passed a Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, delivering a welcome victory to President Donald Trump after early legislative stumbles.

Following weeks of in-party feuding and mounting pressure from the White House, lawmakers voted 217 to 213 to pass a bill dismantling much of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and allowing US states to opt out of many of the law’s key health benefit guarantees.

Some 20 Republicans voted in opposition, along with all Democrats, in the most contentious congressional vote of Trump’s young presidency.

Eyeing a victory, a jubilant Trump tweeted during the vote that, if successful, Republicans would gather for “big press conference at the beautiful Rose Garden of the White House” immediately afterwards.

The bill’s passage is a conservative dream seven years in the making: doing away with a reform which Republicans accuse of sending health premiums soaring while reducing options for millions of Americans.

An earlier version of the plan to repeal Obamacare collapsed in March, torpedoed by opposition from both moderates and conservatives in the Republican party — and dealing the president one of the most stinging setbacks since he took office.

