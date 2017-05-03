Police have arrested a 43-year-old Georgia man, Leon H. Williams for allegedly drowning his adopted son in the family bathtub.

He allegedly whipped the 10-year-old boy, Kentea William with a belt, poured hot water over his feet, and then held him underwater for about 30 to 45 seconds, according to a DeKalb County Police warrant.

Williams had recently adopted the child, who had previously lived with him under foster care, police said.

Kentea Williams was being punished for misbehaving in school, investigators said Williams told them.

Geri Williams, the boy’s grandmother, called 911 Friday night, to report that Kentea wasn’t breathing, police said. She told officers she saw burn marks on his feet.

A witness told investigators she saw Williams grab the boy’s neck earlier in the day as the two walked in their apartment complex’s parking lot.

“He’s gonna die tonight, I’m gonna kill him,” neighbor Alicia Lemons said he overheard Williams say.