Following allegation that former US President Barack Obama played a role in his defeat in the 2015 general elections, the US government has replied former President Goodluck Jonathan, insisting that he lost because that was the will of Nigerians.

The US Government stated this while responding to an allegation by Jonathan, that former American President Barack Obama, was responsible for his loss.

He had said, “President Barack Obama and his officials made it very clear to me by their actions that they wanted a change of government in Nigeria and we’re ready to do anything to achieve that purpose.

In response, US Embassy spokesman, Russel Brooks, said the country advocated a free and fair election.

The US advocated a free, fair and transparent election. The election outcome was an expression of the will of the Nigerian people,” Brooks said.