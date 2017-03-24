Nigeria has been commended by the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson for the effective strategies she adopted in combatting the destructive activities of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Tillerson also urged other countries of the world to learn the strategy deployed by Nigeria if the global terrorist group, ISIS must be defeated.

Tillerson gave the commendation at the meeting of the ‘Global Coalition Working to Defeat ISIS’.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and senior leaders of the 68 countries of the global coalition working to defeat ISIS, in Washington, D.C.

Tillerson described the coalition of the Multi-National Joint Task Force against Boko Haram as a success story that the Global Coalition Working to Defeat ISIS must build on.

“Our information sharing as a coalition has prevented a number of attacks, and this must expand and accelerate regardless of departmental or international rivalries.

“One example of this is West African nations who have put aside national differences to combat Boko Haram.

“Let us build on this good example,” the secretary of state said. Tillerson commended Nigeria and the other neighbouring countries for putting aside their differences and uniting against Boko Haram.

“We need greater intelligence and information sharing within our own domestic intelligence agencies and among our nations.

“We know military strength will stop ISIS on a battlefield, but it is the combined strength of our coalition that will be the final blow to ISIS,” he said.