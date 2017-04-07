A US missile strike on an air base near the Syrian city of Homs on Friday in retaliation for this week’s chemical weapons against civilians has left a number of dead and wounded, a Syrian official told AP.

Talal Barazi, the governor of Homs province, told Lebanese television station Al-Mayadeen that five people had been killed and seven wounded in the early Friday attack. He said a fire raged in the air base in Homs for over an hour following the barrage of missiles.

Barazi says the evacuation and transfer of casualties is ongoing. He called the air base, which is about 45 kilometres (28 miles) east of the city of Homs, a “supporting base” for Syria’s fight against terrorism.

He said parts of the base were on fire and some of the wounded were suffering from burns.

“It will take some time to determine the extent of the damages,” he said.

“Of course we condemn this, all action targeting Syrian military bases is condemnable,” Barazi said.