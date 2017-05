Olympic medalist, Usain Bolt was spotted recently in Portland, Jamaica digging the grave of his late friend, Team Great Britain’s Germaine Mason.

In the video footage, the 30-year-old Olympic record holder was seen handling a shovel, packing sand from the grave into a wheelbarrow.

Bolt’s deceased friend who won silver medal in high jump at the Beijing Olympics, died in a motorcycle accident in Jamaica on April 20. The deceased is set for burial on May 21.

Watch Video Below;