It seems Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi’s future will soon be sorted out as Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch confirmed they have held transfer talks with out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder.

The Nigeria international has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season and is yet to make an appearance under Antonio Conte, which has resulted in speculation about his future.

Recent reports from France seemed to indicate the 29-year-old could be set for a loan spell with Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille. However, it seems Valencia could pip the French outfit to the Nigerian’s signature in the January transfer window.

Pitarch revealed that he engaged in negotiations with the defensive midfielder and confirmed that the ball is firmly in his court with regard to ending his ten-year tenure with the Blues.

“In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea’s permission, I met with him in London on Christmas Day,” Pitarch told Football Espana.

“I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it.”