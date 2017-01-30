Days after gang members invaded the premises of Owerri High Court and released him, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has declared wanted with a reward of 5 Million Naira for information leading to the rearrest of notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze alias Vampire. Making this known on Saturday after a security council meeting held in Owerri, the state capital, Okorocha said the security meeting was at the instance of the invasion of high court premises in Owerri by suspected gang members who whisked away Vampire. Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria



Vampire described as a notorious felon has been standing trial in connection with cases of kidnapping, murder, robbery, etc. He was arrested in 2015 following a five year manhunt.

Gunmen suspected to be his gang members last Friday stormed the premises of Owerri High Court made away with him and two others in a Pathfinder jeep.

Five prison officials who led the suspects to the court received gun shots and were rushed to the hospital.