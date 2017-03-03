Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed a kidnap ringleader, Henry Chibueze, aka Vampire one month after his escape from the Imo State High Court in Owerri.

26-year-old Obinna Elah who said to be Vampire’s second-in-command was however, arrested in a joint operation carried out by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team and the state police command.

Four other members of the gang – Arinze Abecheta 24, a native of Ohafia in the Isiala Mbano LGA; Chukwu Ebuka Ikeazota 23, an indigene of Ohohia in the Isiala Mbano LGA; Clifford Aheana, from Omu Awa village, Rivers State; and 24-year-old Samuel Ugochukwu from Ezisno village, in the Arochukwu LGA of Abia State – were also arrested.

A cache of arms and ammunition were reportedly recovered from the suspects.

Some gunmen had on January 27, 2017, invaded the court where Vampire was facing trial and freed him and other inmates, injuring many persons in the process.

The state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, had placed a N5m bounty on the kingpin, asking members of the public to avail security agencies of information that could lead to the re-arrest of the 30-year-old native of Abaja, in the Nwangele LGA of the state.

PUNCH learnt that the IRT and operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, led by ACP Abba Kyari, laid siege to the kidnappers’ hideout in Omu Awa Forest in the Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State in the early hours of Thursday.

The kidnappers, on sighting the police, reportedly opened fire, resulting in a gun duel, during which Vampire was killed and three of his members injured. Some policemen also sustained injuries.

A police source disclosed that the arrested suspects confessed to have carried out four kidnappings after the rescue of Vampire from the court.