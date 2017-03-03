The Nigerian Police have paraded the body of the notorious kidnapper and robber, Henry Chibueze, also known as ‘Vampire’ at the police headquarters in Owerri revealing at the same time the mind chilling killings carried out by the gangster and his followers.

According to the police, Vampire, by his own admission had killed over 200 people, beginning from wiping out his girlfriend and eight members of her family in Lagos.

“He had earlier confessed to the murder of his girlfriend Sandra and eight (8) members of her family, among them six (6) children in Lagos State. He alleged that the girlfriend stole his N45 million share of N110 million ransom paid by the family of one of his victims in Omoku, Rivers Stats,” said CSP Jimoh Moshood, the spokesman of the Police headquarters.

The police described Vampire as a cultist who later turned into a vicious and dangerous kidnapper/armed robber.

Police said he was responsible for many cases of kidnappings, armed robberies, murder of notable and prominent personalities in Imo State and South Eastern/South South States.

“He is a serial killer who also confessed to have killed over two hundred (200) people in various kidnappings and armed robbery attacks.

He claimed responsibility for the murder of the following persons; Placid Ejimadu (Nze Ji Obi), Jonathan Ibemere aka Gwuogwuo and Livinus Iwumune all natives of Agbaja Nwangele L.G.A. Imo State.

*The killing of a member of the Imo State House of Assembly at Orji in 2015

* The kidnap/murder of a traditional rulers’ wife from Mbaise in 2015 whose corpse has not been seen till date.

*The kidnap/murder of a man from Malaysia at First Bank World Bank Branch Owerri.

* The killing of 3 members of a family including a woman from Nkwerre in 2012 after collecting ransom from the family.