19 year old 400l Law student of University of Benin, Caesar Augustus Ekeoba, died on May 6th. Doctors said he suffered from Cerebral Abscess which culminated in his death. Until his death, he was class representative, loved by lecturers and adored by students, this is according to his friends. They say Caesar had done UNIBEN Law Faculty proud in many competitions, a master of advocacy and an intellectual. He and some students had just returned from the US where they represented Nigeria at the Jessup Moot Court Competition in Washington DC, before he died.

A procession was held for him on Friday at the University Campus. May his soul rest in peace, amen.






