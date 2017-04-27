Veteran Bollywood actor and producer, Vinod Khanna who is popularly known for his romantic roles in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 70.

Vinod who was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma (bladder cancer) died at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital in India.

According to the hospital, he breathed his last at 11.20am on Thursday. He’s survived by his wife, Kavita, his sons, Akshaye, Rahul, Shraddha and Sakshi.

Several Bollywood actors have taken to their respective social media pages to pay tribute to the Legendary actor.