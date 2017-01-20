Victor Chukwueke, a medical student University of Toledo has every reason to be grateful to God for where he is currently.

Chukwueke describes how he was treated as an outcast and ostracized in Nigeria because of a condition causing large tumors to grow on his face and how he is headed down a path to help others.

Chukwueke’s parents sought medical help, but there was nothing the doctors in Nigeria could do for him. So his parents asked missionary nuns for help, and at 15 years old, they brought him to Michigan.

He underwent nine surgeries, done pro-bono by a Michigan doctor, and from there, Chukwueke realized he wanted to do the same for others. He’s now months away from becoming a doctor.

But something major had to happen for him to go to medical school as he couldn’t start immediately because he wasn’t a U.S. citizen,”.

So Chukwueke worked with Michigan Senator Carl Levin on a private bill, granting him permanent residency. Private bills are rare to pass Congress. In fact, it hadn’t happened in two years, but on the last day of the legislative session, Congress passed the bill. President Obama signed it into law in 2012.

“Tears of joy,” said Chukwueke. “And now I say, ‘Now, I can go to medical school.”

Now, Chukwueke awaits residency match day on March 17 to see if and where he will get his training. From there, Chukwueke plans to use the skills he learned to help others in Nigeria.

“I experienced firsthand how a lack of medical care can affect life,” he said.

Chukwueke considers his tumor a blessing in disguise, because he wouldn’t be where he is today without it.

See more photos below: