Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has released a video showing how insurgents sacked a military post at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state.

In the clip obtained by Sahara Reporters, Shekau, the group’s leader, claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The insurgents’ operation was carried out before advancing into Jiddari community on Wednesday evening.

“This is just the beginning,” Shekau was heard saying in the video.

The video also shows dozens of the terrorists driving into the capital in military painted trucks as they displayed uniforms, shoes, ID cards, arms and ammunition they claimed were seized from the military during the Maiduguri attack

Speaking in Arabic and Kanuri, Shekau denied claims that his fighters were overcome in the attack.

“It is not true that all the attackers were killed in Maiduguri on that fateful night. It is not true that we were overcome during the attack. The battle in Maiduguri was successful,” he says in the video.

While mocking the military for going after them in Sambisa forest, the leader of the insurgents claimed that they were somewhere within Maiduguri.

He said the there was no dialogue between the group and the federal government in the bid to end the attacks.

Shekau further reiterated that the insurgents have not been defeated as claimed by the government.

Watch Video below