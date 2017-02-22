Two goals from Sergio Aguero, one each from Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Leroy Sane helps Manchester City to a 5-3 defeat of Monaco in the second round of the Uefa Champions League.

The match showed why people love the round leather game as Colombia’s Radamel Falcao got on the score sheet twice while Mbappe Lotin also a goal.

The match ended 5-3 in favour of the citizens who would be hoping to advance to the next stage of the Champions League in the second leg to be play in France.

Watch Goals And Highlights;