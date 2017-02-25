Boko Haram terrorists’ location at Tagoshe/Mandara Mountain general area about 10km Southwest of Gwoza in Northern Borno was bombed yesterday, February 24 by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the development in a statement to DAILY POST.

He said, “intelligence report by Sister surface forces had it that remnants of fleeing BHTs were gathered at the location.”

“This report was confirmed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft before combat platforms were called in to strike the location.

“Follow-up battle damage assessment confirmed that the air attack was successful as shown by the enclosed declassified footage of the operation.”

Watch The Video Below;

