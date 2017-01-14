”
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has been on strike for the past 8 months and the students took the protest to the Oyo State Government office where they met Governor Abiola Ajimobi who dared them to do their worst that it was not the first time a school has been shut down for 8 months.
Watch Video Below;
Oyo state Governor Ajimobi is a good example of bad leadership. pic.twitter.com/pUvPORdumI
— OlaSunKanMi (@SmilesParker) January 13, 2017
Anoda mad apc governor…. NANS executives shud pls act up nd save her members 4rm dis pitiable nd sardonic menace….