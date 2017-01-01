alex-iwobi

An Olivier Giroud scorpion kick and Alex Iwobi’s header ensured Arsenal started the new year with a vital win. Frenchman, Olivier Giroud got the crowd on their feet in the 17th minute with his scorpion kick finish which is already a contender for goal of the season.

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi extended the gunners’ lead in the 11 minutes after the restart after good work by Nacho Monreal. The game ended 2 nil in favour of the gunners and Giroud’s goal undoubtedly the highlight of the game.

