Dele Alli and Harry Kane both scored in the London derby to keep up with EPL Leaders, Chelsea and to ensure Tottenham Hotspurs would be finishing above Arsenal for the first time since 1995.

The first 45 minutes was a goalless half with the home side missing glorious chances to give them the lead before halftime.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Dele Alli pounced on a Christian Eriksen rebound before Harry Kane converted a 58th minute penalty after he was fell by Gabriel Paulista.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts who are still four points behind Chelsea.

