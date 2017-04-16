The Blues suffered a dent on their bid to win the 2016/2017 English Premier League as they lost away to the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead barely sevn minutes into the game after a delighful ball from Ander Herrera who also got his name on the scoresheet four minutes into the second half.

Chelsea’s golden boy, Eden Hazard was kept at bay by the Jose Mourinho coached team, a ploy that limited Chelsea’s chances of creating chances.

The Blues’s lead at the top has been cut to four point with Tottenham Hotspurs their closest rivals.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;