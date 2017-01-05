Angry passsengers beat up Arik Airline’s Customer Service Liaison Manager, Andrew Umogbai last night, January 4 after a flight from Lagos to Johannesburg got cancelled for three consecutive days without cogent explanations by the airline.

Watch Video Below;

Tempers rise as “passengers” attack “Arik manager” after flights had been reportedly delayed for over 10 hours pic.twitter.com/3I3kujRfrQ — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 5, 2017

See the story behind it and the reactions below;

My friend is sending me videos of what is currently going on at Arik. 😭😭😭 passengers have held the staff hostage. They locked them in 😭😭😩 — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) January 4, 2017

See wetin 10hr delay cause for Arik. 😭😭 the md is catching hands. You guys 😩 pic.twitter.com/Bup1VfIJ3H — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) January 4, 2017

Arik managers wont be the only ones getting beaten soon. Sometimes people have had enough and they decide exactly how to vent. — JohnnyBlaze (@HayesLikeIssac) January 5, 2017