Angry passsengers beat up Arik Airline’s Customer Service Liaison Manager, Andrew Umogbai last night, January 4 after a flight from Lagos to Johannesburg got cancelled for three consecutive days without cogent explanations by the airline.
Tempers rise as “passengers” attack “Arik manager” after flights had been reportedly delayed for over 10 hours pic.twitter.com/3I3kujRfrQ
