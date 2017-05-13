A brace from Olivier Giroud, One each from Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were enough for Arsenal to see off Stoke City to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

Arsenal had not won at the Brittania Stadium in recent timesn but it was not to be today as Giroud put them a goal up in the 42nd minute.

German midfielder, Ozil gave the away side a two-goal cushion 10 minutes into the second half after benefiting from a delightful team move.

Peter Crouch reduced the tally in the 67th minute as he diverted Arnautovic’s cross past Petr Cech though replays showed he used his hand. Chilean forward, Sanchez grabbed a decisive third goal for the Gunners in the 76th minute before Giroud put the icing on the cake four minutes later to make it 4-1.

The result put Arsenal within one point of Liverpool, who play against West Ham tomorrow.

