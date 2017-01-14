AFCON 2017 began today in Gabon with the host nation hit with a suckerpunch by Guinea Bissau in the dying minutes of the opener.

Gabonese, Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang who plies his trade in Germany for Borrussia Dortmund gave the host the lead in the 53rd minute after converting a low cross from Bouanga. His goal makes it the third time he scored the opening goal for Gabon in the last three AFCON tournaments, 2012, 2015, 2017.

The host nation went to sleep after the goal as Guinea Bissau came out fighting for the equalizer which they got through Soaure in the 90th minute and breaking the hearts of the host nation.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;