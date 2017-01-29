Ghana’s Ayew brothers grabbed a goal each to beat DR Congo 2-1 and put the Black Stars through to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Aston Villa’s Jordan Ayew opened the scoring on 62 minutes, curling the ball past Ley Matampi in the Leopards goal.

Paul-Jose M’Poku equalised for DR Congo with a sensational curling long-range effort from outside the box.

West Ham’s Andre Ayew then coolly dispatched a winning penalty, sending Matampi the wrong way to seal the win.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;