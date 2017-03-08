In what could be described as the greatest Champions League performance of the century, Barcelona shocked football fans to overturn a 4 nil deficit against PSG to advance to the quartel-final of the Uefa Champions League.

Luiz Suarez bagged the Catalans’ first goal in the second minute before a own goal from Kurzawa gave the home side a 2 nil lead into the halftime.

The Spanish giant got their third goal five minutes after the restart courtesy of a Lionel Messi penalty before Edinson Cavani bagged what later ended up to be a useless away goal for the French side.

Brazilian superstar scored in the 88th and first minute of added time before substitute, Sergi Roberto broke PSG hearts and shocked soccer fans by netting the crucial goal for the home side with virtually the last kick of the game.

The Game ended 6-1 in favour of the Camp Nou side and 6-5 on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund defeated Benfica 4-0 in the other match of the night to qualify 4-1 on aggregate.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;