Arsenal got more than they bargained for when the visiting Bayern Munich thrashed them 5-1 in the second lef of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 match played at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners drew the first blood in the 20th minute before the away side came out guns blazing in the second half to obliterate an abject Arsenal side.

Lewandoski first got in on the act via a penalty kick after Laurent Koscielny was red carded before Arjen Robben, an Aturo Vidal brace and a goal from Douglas Costa turned the match into a rout.

Recall that Bayern Munich had drubbed Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

In the other match played in Naples, Italy, Real Madrid came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 to qualif for the next stage on a 6-2 aggregate score.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;