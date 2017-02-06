The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon came from behind to defeat Egypt in the African Cup of Nations Final to make it the 5th time they have won the trophy.

Mohammed Elneny had given the Pharoahs the lead in the 22nd minute of the game via a Mohammed Salah assist.

The Cameroonians came out fighting in the second half and got the reward for their troubles through Nicolas N’Koulou who leveled the scoreline with a powerful header after a cross from Moukandjo before Vincent Aboubakar broke the heart of the Egyptians with the winning goal two minutes before full time.

Cameroon held on till the end to make it the first time they have won the title in 15 years and to bring the Gabon 2017 tournament to an end.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;