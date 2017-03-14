N’golo Kante’s 51st minute low shot was enough for the premier league leaders to beat Manchester United to advance to the Semi-Finals of the FA Cup to be played in Wembley.

The Red Devils started the game brighter despite having some absences but the game’s turning point was the second yellow card given to Ander Herrera for fouling the advancing Eden Hazard in the first half.

Herrera had earlier been booked for a tackle on Hazard while David De Gea made superb saves before the deadlock was finally broken in few minutes after the half time.

Watch Goal And Highlights Below;