Eden Hazard couldn’t inspire the League leaders to victory as they were stunned by the visiting Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas gave the blues the lead in the 5th minute of the encounter before Wilfred Zaha and Christian Benteke turned the game on its head to finish the first half 1-2 in favour of the away side.

Chelsea had chances to equalize and probably nick the winning goal through Diego Costa who had a torrid afternoon.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;