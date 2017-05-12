Michy Batshuayi scored late as Chelsea have won the 2016/2017 English Premier League with two games to spare.

Victor Moses starred for 86 minutes before he was replaced with Kurt Zouma.

The first half of the clash ended goalless with Chelsea unable to find a way through an extremely well organised West Brom defence.

West Brom had chance to grab a goal in the second half through Nacer Chadli as frustration started to creep into the Chelsea until substitute grabbed the title winning goal in the 82nd minute.

The Blues held on for the win giving Super Eagles attacker, Victor Moses is first EPL title.

The win took Chelsea to 87 points with two games to play.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;