Antonio Conte side moved a step closer to winning the 2016/2017 English Premier League Title when goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and a brace from danger man, Diego Costa gave them a 4-2 victory over Southampton.

Just five minutes into the match, Chelsea’s mercurial attacker, Hazard gave them the lead after being set up by Costa before Oriol Romeu restored parity for the Saints in the 24th minute.

Gary Cahill restored the lead for the home side with a towering header in the extra minute of first half before Diego Costa ended his five match goal drought eight minutes into the second half and then sealing the win in the 89th minute with a fantastic finish, a goal that marks his 50th EPL goal.

Ryan Bertrand had the final say as he scored the away side’s second goal in the fourth minute of second half added time.

The game ended 4-2 in favour of the Blues who have put pressure on closest rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs who play today.

Watch Goals And Highlights;