Well, for those who don’t really know her, perhaps she has been craving to be in the spotlight for a while now, as NigerianEYE dug out a youtube video, where she auditioned for this year’s GLO X-Factor.

In the video, Ese Walter, famed for the recent COZA (Common Wealth Of Zion Assembly)church sex allegations did a rap to one of Eminem’s songs, ‘Way i am’ although she put up a poor show, and she could not make it to the next round. And of course many will agree with me that she will do better as a writer or in nollywood perharps, putting into consideration words like …..

‘I suddenly found myself strolling to sit on my pastor’s laps.

At that moment, I felt like a little girl who was experiencing something her mind couldn’t fathom. He asked me to kiss him and all I could think about was seeing him preach on the pulpit back in COZA Abuja, Nigeria, which was my home church.

He again said ‘feel free Ese.’ And asked again, that I kiss him. A few hours later, let’s just say, we were rolling under the sheets’

It takes only some form of voodoo or trance to make this happen, or else she must have wanted to get under the sheets with the pastor even before he allegedly made the sexual advances.

According to Ese, The Pastor has committed a sin, maybe more than one sin, or lets put it this way; 7 sins, since she went back to bed with him seven times. At this point was when it became interesting to me.

She slept with a married man 7 times,she was still in a trance? she did not think of his wife, his kids, his Church, the damage? did she think of karma, seven nights, when she took her clothes off, and made sweet love to a man of God?

She was not raped, she was not drugged or charmed. She agreed and enjoyed it for a week, only to pour out her guilt trips to the social media. and if the story is true, this is not holding forte for the Pastor too, even if he admits that the affair happened and apologizes, Many will say that he is only doing it because he has been caught. whichever way you look at it, he would have misused his leadership position and he should pay for that.

Surely after this video, many will argue that perhaps all Ese Walter wanted was fame and popularity, she wanted to be a star, to be in the limelight, perhaps the reason why she forwarded the article about the sex scandal to the media. Although in her article she claimed that she was disturbed by the alleged sexual encounter with her pastor, the reason why she had to tell the world her story.

Source: Nigerian Eye