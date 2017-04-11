Arsenal put in abysmal performance against a Sam Alladyce coached Crystal Palace on Monday night, April 10 as they suffered an embarrassing 3 nil defeat to the home team.

Former Spurs winger, Andros Townsend drew the first blood in the 17th minute off an assist from Wilfred Zaha before Yohan Cabaye hit an absolutely stunning strike to give Palace a two goal cushion in the 63rd minute.

Luka Milivojević put the final nail on the coffin for the gunners after third choice goalkeeper, Martinez had tripped Towsend to allow Milivojević score the resultant penalty kick.

The game ended 3 nil in favour of Palace who continue to give their relegation survival hope life while Arsenal’s Champions League qualification hope suffer a huge dent.

The loss has led to an increased call for Arsenal’s longest running manager to quit.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;