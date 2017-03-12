Just four days after their Uefa Champions League heroics against PSG when they overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit to qualify 6-5 on aggregate for the quartel finals, the Catalans this afternoon lost away to Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish La Liga.

The home side drew the first blood in the 40th minute before Luis Suarez restored parity a minute into the second half.

Alex Bergantinos had the final say when he headed in the winner for the La Liga strugglers 16 minutes from full time.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;