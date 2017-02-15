An Angel Di Maria brace, a goal each from Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani put a huge dent on Barcelona’s hope to win this year’s Uefa Champions League trophy.

The French side got the first goal through Di Maria in the 18th from a set-piece after Samuel Umtiti had fouled Draxler before the latter got his five minutes before halftime after an outstanding work from Marco Veratti.

Di Maria continued to be a thorn in the flesh of the Catalans and his hardwork paid off when he netted his second and PSG’s third 10 minutes after the restart with a superb curling strike.

Edinson Cavani put the icing on the cake in the 71st minute off a cracking assist from Meunier.

The game ended 4 nil in favour of the home side and the away team which had the famous tridents, Suarez, Neymar and Messi in the starting eleven would have to put in an unprecedented performance in the 2nd leg to be able to advance to the next round.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;