Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala was the star of the clash between Juventus and Barcelona in the 1st leg of their quarter-final clash in the Uefa Champions League.

Dybala bagged a brace before Giorgio Chiellini got his name on the scoresheet to make it a comprehensive victory for the Italians.

The Argentine got his first goal in the 7th minute of the encounter with a stunning finish after good work from Caudrado before the little magician got his second of the night in the 22nd minute with a stunning first time strike into the bottom corner.

Chiellini put the nail on the Catalans’ coffin 10 minutes into the second half by nodding in a corner from Miralem Pjanic after being left by Mascherano.

The other game of the match between Monaco and Dortmund was called off due to security threat after the Dortmund team bus was hit by a bomb leaving Marc Bartra injured.

