

A former Christian and employee of Bishop David Abioye, a popular pastor at the renowned Living Faith Church, has converted to Islam under controversial circumstances.

According to an exclusive interview he had with Naij.com, the young man named Nicholas Martins who has been christened Ismail Haruna was spotted during the Sallah festival with Muslims celebrating his thirteenth Jumaat as a Muslim.

According to Haruna, his eyes are currently opened to ‘things’ he couldn’t see formerly. “My former name was Nicholas Martins but I converted to become a Muslim,” Ismail said.

“I was converted at Games Village, Abuja, I am really happy to be a Muslim (laughs excitedly),” he said.