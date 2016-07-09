martinss
A former Christian and employee of Bishop David Abioye, a popular pastor at the renowned Living Faith Church,  has converted to Islam under controversial circumstances.
According to an exclusive interview he had with Naij.com, the young man named Nicholas Martins who has been christened Ismail Haruna was spotted during the Sallah festival with Muslims celebrating his thirteenth Jumaat as a Muslim.
According to Haruna, his eyes are currently opened to ‘things’ he couldn’t see formerly. “My former name was Nicholas Martins but I converted to become a Muslim,” Ismail said.

“I was converted at Games Village, Abuja, I am really happy to be a Muslim (laughs excitedly),” he said.

He said he made the decision to drop Christianity after an incident at the church.

Although he did not give details into the crime, Ismail told a correspondent he was convinced to drop Christianity when he was sacked from his job for an alleged crime.

“I was a driver to bishop Abioye in Winners, I started working in Canaan Land in 2001 and I worked for five years”.