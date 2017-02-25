Chelsea continued with their march to win the 2016/2017 EPL trophy as they defeated a spirited Swansea side 3-1 at the Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas drew the first blood for the Blues in the 19th minute following a good run forward before the Swans’ Fernando Llorente was left unmarked in the box to head in equalizer with virtually the last kick of the first half.

A Fabianski howler in the 72nd minute allowed Pedro’s shot to creep through his hands in his dive towards the bottom corner before Diego Costa secured the three points for the home side by converting Hazard’s cross in the 84th minute.

The game ended 3-1 and Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points over Manchester City, although the chasing pack are yet to play this weekend.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;